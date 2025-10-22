Chautauqua County man facing multiple child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced that a Westfield man is facing multiple child pornography charges.

According to the sheriff's office, in March 2025, its Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into the promotion and possession of internet-based child pornography in Westfield. Investigators then identified 25-year-old Nicholas Neal as the person allegedly responsible for the crimes.

The sheriff's office said Neal was located and his devices were seized. Through further investigation and the execution of search warrants, a large quantity of images portraying obscene sexual performances being performed by children were allegedly located.

Neal was taken into custody by investigators at his residence on October 21, 2025, and charged with one count of Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child and 10 counts of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child. Neal was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer for his charges in the Chautauqua County Supreme Court.