Chautauqua County man facing multiple charges in connection to domestic incident

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 11, 2022
KENNEDY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man is facing multiple charges in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

New York State police said 49-year-old Joel Lanphere of Kennedy was arrested on September 22 for third-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

According to police, troopers responded to Falconer Central School for a report of a runaway juvenile that arrived at school. It is alleged that Lanphere confronted the victim a few days prior about possessing a cell phone and allegedly struck the victim several times. Police said this resulted in chronic headaches in the follow days.

Lanphere also allegedly destroyed a Dell Chrome Book issued to the victim by the school. He was arrested at his residence and then processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.

