Chautauqua County man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business

Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 13:50:27-05

TOWN OF SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said it conducted an investigation in June and it was determined that 26-year-old Chase R. Jones of Cassadaga damaged vehicles from a business in the Town of Sheridan by cutting out the catalytic converters.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones turned himself in on Thursday and he is charged with:

  • Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Two counts of third-degree autostrpping
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief
