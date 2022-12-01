Chautauqua County man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business

TOWN OF SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said it conducted an investigation in June and it was determined that 26-year-old Chase R. Jones of Cassadaga damaged vehicles from a business in the Town of Sheridan by cutting out the catalytic converters.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones turned himself in on Thursday and he is charged with: