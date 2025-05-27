Chautauqua County man convicted of sex trafficking a minor sentenced to life in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old William A. Quinones of Mayville was sentenced to life in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in July 2021, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that Quinones had been sexually abusing two children over the past eight years. An investigation identified a total of four minor victims and the U.S. Attorney's Office said during interviews with investigators, the victims stated that Quinones raped or attempted to rape and sexually abused them.

Investigators said Quinones had regular sexual contact with one minor victim, beginning when she was eight years old, as often as three to four times each week. She told investigators that Quinones started paying her in exchange for sexual contact beginning when she was 13 years old until she was 16.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Quinones was convicted by a federal jury of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor, and threatened the victims with violence or threatened to hurt their families if they disclosed what he was doing.