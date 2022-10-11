Chautauqua County man arrested, facing child pornography charges

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges, according to New York State police.

38-year-old John Peterson of Frewsburg was arrested on September 26 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

According to police, between December 2020 and March 2022, multiple pornographic files of underage subjects were allegedly uploaded to electronic devices that belonged to Peterson. A search warrant was executed at his residence, and a deserialized loaded 9MM handgun and two electronic devices were seized. The devices were analyzed and police said the images were present.

Peterson was arrested, processed and issued appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Carroll Court at a later date.