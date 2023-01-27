Chautauqua County man accused of sex trafficking a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old William A. Quinones, of Mayville, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, in July 2021 the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that Quinones had been sexually abusing two children over the past eight years. An investigation determined there were a total of four minor victims.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Quinones is accused of raping or attempting to rape and sexually abusing them. He allegedly threatened them with violence or threatened to hurt their families if they disclosed what he was doing. Quinones allegedly had regular sexual contact with one minor victim beginning when she was eight years old and started paying her in exchange for sexual contact from when she was 13 until she was 16. On one occasion he is accused of taking her to Erie, PA, to pick up drugs and before returning home stopping at a motel to engage in sexual intercourse.

“Defendants who engage in the intentional harm of individuals, by forcing those individuals into actions they would not have otherwise engaged in, must be held accountable. “While January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, each and every day we must continue to create awareness of both sex and labor trafficking, which often victimize those who are most vulnerable, and negatively impact our communities. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who engage in this form of modern-day slavery.” - U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross

“These crimes tear at the foundation of our communities and victimize the most vulnerable members of our society. Our agents and victim assistance specialists will continue to seek justice for these victims and hold child predators accountable.” - Matthew Scarpino, HSI Buffalo Special Agent-in-Charge

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.