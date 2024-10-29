Chautauqua County man accused of assaulting and attempting to kidnap victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man is accused of assaulting and attempting to kidnap a victim in the Town of Gerry.

The sheriff's office said it responded to an address on Route 60 around 10 p.m. on Monday for a possible assault in progress. 47-year-old Robert Henry Jr. allegedly caused serious physical injury to the victim with a dangerous object. Henry is also accused of forcibly taking property from the victim while attempting to kidnap them. He was located by the sheriff's office a short time later and taken into custody.

Henry was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and second-degree attempted kidnapping arraigned at Centralized Arraignment and held on $100,000 bail.