Chautauqua County lifts boil water advisory for Brocton and Portland residents

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health says a boil water advisory in place for residents of Brocton and Portland has been lifted.

The boil water advisory had been in place since Wednesday.

According to the health department, water samples collected on Thursday and Friday have been deemed safe to drink and use.

If you live in Brocton you can contact (716) 792-4160 for more information, and if you live in Portland you can contact (716) 792-9614.

You can also contact the Chautauqua County Department of Health by calling (716) 753-4481 or by clicking here.