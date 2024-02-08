Chautauqua County Health Department issues boil water order for Village of Fredonia water customers

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil water order for Village of Fredonia water customers.

A county spokesperson said there was a disruption in treatment at the water treatment plant that led to water that was not adequately treated entering the distribution system.

Until further notice, Fredonia water customers must boil water that will be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee. The water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then cooled before use. Boiled or bottled water must also be used to wash dishes by hand and dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. The water can be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed and it is safe for laundry.

The county spokesperson said once the treatment process has been fully restored, water samples will be collected on consecutive days to make sure the water is safe.

The public will be notified when the boil water order is lifted.

Residents with questions can call the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307.

