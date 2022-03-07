Chautauqua County encouraging residents to take part in broadband survey

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County is encouraging its residents to take part in a broadband survey that aims to determine the reliability and affordability of broadband infrastructure.

According to the county, the New York State Department of Public Service is mapping broadband infrastructure across NYS and need public input.

"The Broadband Assessment Survey is a tool being utilized by the State to study the reliability and affordability of high-speed broadband infrastructure throughout New York State," a release says.

The county said it recently received funding from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to build out broadband infrastructure across the county and more specifically in areas that are unserved or underserved.

We hope to have a really large response rate so that we can demonstrate to New York State that we are in need of additional broadband infrastructure to serve our population more equitably, and this will supplement our ARPA allocation. What became abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic is that there are plenty of gaps in our broadband coverage across the county, and this infrastructure is key to not only our businesses and schools, but the population at large. - PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County Executive

The survey must be completed by March 18, 2022. You can take the survey digitally here or call the toll-free broadband assessment line at 1-855-NYBBMAP (1-855-692-2627) to receive a paper copy in the mail.