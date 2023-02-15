Warm weather causes cancellation of ice fishing tournament, Chautauqua Co. community still coming together

STOW, N.Y. (WKBW) — With warm weather hitting Western New York in the middle of February many outdoor winter activities are getting canceled, including the annual Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY ice fishing tournament on Chautauqua Lake.

"I think of one time in the last fifteen years when we haven't had ice out here and mother nature has the last call," said Tom Chiavetta, secretary of STWA.

Currently, the ice on the lake is too thin to even be on safely.

"We need those colder temps to come and hopefully no lake effect," said Dean Giarizzo, owner of Hogan's Hut and General Store.

Regardless of the ice being thick enough on February 25, there will be a fundraiser for an Ashville firefighter who lost their home to a fire in December at the bait and general store.

"The objective is just to bring people in this area and allow us to have a connection down here for further tournaments," said Chiavetta.

Ice fishing tournaments bring hundreds from different states and townships to Bemus Point, bringing with them a lot of revenue.

"When we run these tournaments for ice fishing it brings a ton of people into the community to support the businesses and when we do not have great winters like this, people cannot come out and ski, snowboard, or snowmobile. Then there is a lot less traffic in this area," said Giarizzo.

Despite the warm weather putting a damper on the ice fishing tournament, helping others is what the Chautauqua County community is all about.

"It's like one big giant family and they all come together to support in any way they can and it's really a giant thing to see unfold," said Leah Stow, worker at Hogan's Hut.

Chiavetta hopes to make an impact by helping the same communities that have helped him establish a successful fishing tournament circuit.

"I've been doing this my whole life and it's just who I am," said Chiavetta.

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York will still have its tournaments in April and June.