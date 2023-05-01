ChatGPT: The latest form of AI. How it's quickly impacting society in positive and negative ways

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "It doesn't do any good to try and exclude it from society because it's here and making a positive impact," University at Buffalo's Artificial Intelligence Director, David Doermann said.

Artificial intelligence.. It's only just beginning. Try not to think of it like the movies where the robots take over. Doermann said it's all about finding efficient ways to make people's lives easier.

"It shouldn't be something we think of as replacing a large quantity of people. It will let people adapt," Doermann said.

But, there are already growing pains with AI, and it's impact on society. Between deep fakes in music or even dubbing speech over political figures/celebrities, it's caused a stir on social media and it's becoming harder to tell what's real and what isn't. Additionally, one of the biggest problems with AI is the insertion of ChatGPT and the usage it has in cheating in the classroom.

ChatGPT can write essays, and solve problems for assignments in seconds. Doermann said this is something UB is addressing, as well as college's around the country. You can't completely get rid of it, because it's already here, but you can find ways to regulate it.

"When calculators were introduced, there was a huge thing to use calculators. Teachers evolved the curriculum to know when to use them and when not to use them," Doermann said.

The next big leap for AI will be developing human emotion.

I know... I can't fathom that either.

How do you digitize human feeling and crunch it down into a computer system? Apparently, AI could turn into a tool that could eventually be useful for mental health counseling. Doermann said we're still a little ways away from that, but he could see society reaching that point as we continue to grow with AI.

"Things that are difficult for computers are easy for humans and things that are difficult for humans are easy for computers. Seeing, feeling, navigating communication. The fact we love and hate. Those types of things are almost impossible for computers. At the same time, scouring the entire internet for information or multiplying 2-300 digit numbers is easy for computers. We need to be able to have the best of both worlds," Doermann said.