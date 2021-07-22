Watch
Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School on lockdown, Buffalo police guarding entrances

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 22, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School is on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

7 Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, Buffalo police are guarding the entrances and K9 units are arriving. Buffalo Public Schools security will not give a reason for the lockdown.

Some parents are waiting outside looking for answers, we have reached out to Buffalo police and the Buffalo Public Schools for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

The school is connected to the Buffalo Museum of Science. Officials from the museum say guests and day campers inside are free to move around but no one is allowed in or out of the building.

