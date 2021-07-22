Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School on lockdown, Buffalo police guarding entrances

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School is on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

7 Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, Buffalo police are guarding the entrances and K9 units are arriving. Buffalo Public Schools security will not give a reason for the lockdown.

Some parents are waiting outside looking for answers, we have reached out to Buffalo police and the Buffalo Public Schools for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

Julie Bommer of South Buffalo was one of the first parents here, after her son texted her at 10:30 a.m. She said the uncertainty is a “nightmare.” Parents say they are not getting updates from school leaders. Only info. is coming from texting their kids. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/8i5iF6nQep — Charlie Specht (@Charlie_Reports) July 22, 2021

The school is connected to the Buffalo Museum of Science. Officials from the museum say guests and day campers inside are free to move around but no one is allowed in or out of the building.