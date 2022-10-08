Charity run provides holiday help for kids in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This crisp fall weekend is the perfect backdrop for runners to lace up their sneakers for a good cause in Niagara Falls.

Dozens came out to run along the Niagara River at the 9th Annual Charity Run.

This is in support of the Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Charity Fund.

Runners had the option of a 5k or a 10k at Lasalle Waterfront Park, raising money to support our heroes.

Our heroes turn around and use that money raised to bring holiday joy children in need.

95 percent or more of the donations they get, are used to buy new toys and winter clothes for 1,500 local kids.