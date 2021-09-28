Channel 7 reporter hit by vehicle while reporting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our thoughts are with a member of our Channel 7 family tonight.

Reporter Lilia Wood was preparing a report on the sidewalk across from ECMC Monday afternoon when police say the driver of a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

The impact of the crash pushed the vehicles onto the sidewalk, hitting Lilia. She was taken to ECMC, where she is recovering.

The crash shut down several blocks of Grider Street for several hours. Police tell us the crash is under investigation.

All of us here at Channel 7 are sending well wishes to Lilia and her family.