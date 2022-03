BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's a new person in charge of one of the units at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Carlson took command of the 107th Attack Wing on Saturday.

A traditional changing of the guard ceremony took place on the base.

Carlson previously served as Vice Commander of the 107th Attack Wing.

He replaces Colonel Gary Charlton, who is assuming command of another unit at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.