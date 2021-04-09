Chandler Street pool club opening in mid-May as "Tappo Day Club"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new pool club is set to open, on Chandler Street in Buffalo, in mid-May.

The Tappo Day Club will have a pool, lounge area, a restaurant and bungalows. There will also be a stage for live music.

A rooftop area has been set up for the restaurant.

Day pass admission tickets will be available.

Last year, developer Rocco Termini told 7 Eyewitness News, "We will have a restaurant, we will have seating for 300 people. It will be an Olympic sized pool."

An exact date for a grand opening has not been announced.