'Chance to make history': Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Senator Schumer introduce HEARTS Act

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been nearly two years since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. He was saved by the Bills training staff who knew CPR and acted quickly with an AED machine.

"I was blessed by medical professionals who knew how to perform CPR, and had an AED," said Hamlin. "I'm here today because they saved my life."

Since then, Hamlin has dedicated his time to making sure thousands of people in and around the City of Buffalo know how to save a life during a cardiac emergency. Hamlin has hosted countless CPR training events that have now inspired a federal bill.

Hamlin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the HEARTS Act on Monday at the Cheektowaga Central School District. The bill has passed the House of Representatives and is heading to the Senate floor this week. Schumer said President Joe Biden is ready to sign it.

"Damar's story shows us that every minute counts," said Schumer. "The bill is a game changer and creates the first of its kind grant for schools to get these AED machines."

The Cardiomyopathy Health, Education, Awareness, Research and Training, or HEARTS, Act would provide grants directly to elementary and secondary schools to support AED and CPR training.

According to the American Heart Association, between 7,000 and 23,000 kids under the age of 18 suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year in the United States. It's also the leading cause of death in student-athletes.

"We have a chance to be impacting the next generation," said Damar Hamlin, "We got a chance to make history."