Chance encounter reunites Buffalo woman with dog she was forced to surrender

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman was reunited with her dog, Ranger after the two coincidentally crossed paths at a park in the area.

The woman, Emily, was forced to surrender Ranger after experiencing multiple hardships, including losing her apartment and job. Ranger also underwent costly skin issues that became unmanageable.

Emily surrendered Ranger to the SPCA Serving Erie County, certain he would get good care and a new, loving home.

While Emily was at a West Seneca/Buffalo park, she heard a familiar bark that caught her attention. After walking closer to the bark, she realized it was Ranger.

Emily asked the owners if the dog was Ranger - and it was.

To Emily, Ranger was noticeably larger, fluffier, and healthier.

Emily thanked the SPCA Serving Erie County saying, "I want to thank the Erie County SPCA for taking the time to care for him and help place him into a good home." She also thanked Ranger's new owners for providing him with a new, wonderful life.