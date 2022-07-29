Challenge for WNYers this National Chicken Wing Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are being posed a unique challenge this National Chicken Wing Day.

Visit Buffalo Niagara is launching a "wing passport", with 14 stops along the Buffalo Wing Trail. It's free to sign up, and you'll have the opportunity to check in along stops on the wing trail as you visit some of the most iconic spots for drumsticks and flats all across Western New York.

If you make it through 3 stops, you'll earn an orange "I Love Wings" bumper sticker. Halfway through you'll get a Buffalo Wing Trail t-shirt. If you're brave enough and have the stomach to make it to all 14 stops, you'll receive a limited edition Oxford Pennant, which says "I got saucy on the Buffalo Wing Trail".

The 14 stops on the trail are: