BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — If you're into art, this story is for you.

The annual Buffalo Chalkfest took place this weekend at Buffalo Riverworks.

The theme this year for artists was animals.

Some got creative with their art, while others drew popular cartoon characters.

There were also cash prizes and vendors at this weekend's event..

The chalk art can still be seen inside of the grain elevators and underneath the zip-lines.