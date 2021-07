BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Local artists are showcasing their talent in a unique way this weekend.

The Town of Hamburg hosted its first chalk fest on Sunday.

Its a fundraiser for Upward Design for Life, which is a nonprofit focused on home renovations for those in need.

Each artist donated money, and in turn received a section of the sidewalk.

The coordinator of the event says a little art like this can go a long way.