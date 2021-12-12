Centennial Park, Erie Basin Marina, Bird Island Pier in Buffalo remain closed due to storm cleanup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo city officials say Centennial Park, Erie Basin Marina, and Bird Island Pier remain closed on Sunday due to storm cleanup.

Officials now say that the intersection of Niagara Street and Tonawanda Street, the intersection of Hamburg Street and South Street, and Broderick Park have reopened.

Crews in the city say that they received over 70 calls for downed trees and addressed roughly half of them, and will continue to work on removing the trees on roads.

Department of Public Works crews also say that over 20 traffic signals were reported out and crews are working on repairing them.