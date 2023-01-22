Watch Now
Centennial celebration in Kenmore

Man celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 21, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — How about some cake to mark a special milestone birthday?

Paul Koukal celebrated a century on this earth with family and friends Saturday night at the Delaware Pub and Grill in Kenmore.

Born in 1923, Paul has seen a lot over the past 100 years.

He's a veteran who served during the World War II era, worked as a dentist for nearly 50 years, and has 6 wonderful children.

Paul is hoping for a big win from the Bills for his birthday, and also got a special Sabres jersey as a gift with the number 100 on the back.

