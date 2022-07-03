Watch Now
Centennial celebration for World War II vet in Hamburg

Family, friend and community mark vets 100th birthday
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 02, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A big celebration painted the Village of Hamburg in red, white and blue Saturday, but the parade and party did not honor America's birthday.

It was a party for World War II veteran Nathan Alessandra to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Family, friends and members of his VFW Post came together to celebrate him at Village Memorial Park, where he received proclamations from congressmen, the town and governor.

Nate is an artist, movie buff, pitcher with a mean fast ball, and loving father and grandfather.

Nate also received a key to the Village of Hamburg.

