Celebrities shine at Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There were plenty of celebrity sightings at Sahlen Field in Downtown Buffalo, Sunday, site of the fifth annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game.

Fans braved the weather to watch some of their favorite Bills players swing for the fences all in the name of a great cause.

There was a softball game, along with a homerun derby.

Hyde says the money raised will be split between his Imagine for Youth Foundation, and the foundations for six of his former teammates.

Hyde's game has become a must-attend event in Buffalo, allowing Bills Mafia to interact with their favorite players.

Hyde's foundation was started in 2015 to help children achieve healthy, active, and educated lives by providing them with necessary supplies, resources and equipment.

The game raised $625,000 last year.