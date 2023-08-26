Celebration of getting funky at Buffalo Funk Fest happening all weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The funk is happening on Jefferson Avenue as hundreds of people showing out for the 19th annual Buffalo Funk Fest Friday night.

The celebration goes deeper than that as the funk fest president Marnetta Malcolm tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the event aims to fill voids in the Jefferson community in the wake of the Tops mass shooting last May.

“What we wanted to do is provide resources, engagement, and remind this community how great we are,” Malcolm says.

Others say this occasion is a symbol of prevailing.

“Someone can create a 180 page manifesto of what can be done wrong in our community. Then we can spend 180 days planning and enjoying an event like this and do it again,” says Solar Ingram, a community’s daughter. “So even though we’re a block away from what tragedy happened what we did is placed triumph here on Jefferson Ave.”

This annual festival pays tribute to funk star and Buffalo native Rick James.

Darla Miller personally knew him as they met 40 years ago.

“What I can say about Rick James is that he was a very genuine down to earth person. He loved his music and he loved people,” she says. “We miss him very much. I kind of wonder what music he will be presenting if he was still around, but it’s all about love because that’s what he was all about.”

Miller says the late singer would’ve taken upon himself to give back to his community especially after the Tops attack.

“When that tragedy happened he would’ve been right in the center of it wondering what he could do to help the people that were affected by it,” she says.

This celebration is also a chance for kids to learn as BestSelf Behavioral Health were on hand to teach life skills to children at the festival.

“Cursive writing, financial literacy, how to tie a tie, how to setup a dinner table. Things that are outsourced in the schools,” says Amber Brown, a worker at BestSelf. “I’m trying to get those things back.”

The Buffalo Funk Fest is happening throughout the weekend.

Below are the full details of the event:

Saturday – Art of Funk, a collaboration with 50 Women with a Vision. Jefferson Avenue. 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday – Events move to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Funk and Roll, for the kids happening from noon to 4 p.m.

Roller skating will happen at the tennis court with music by DJ Ready Robb.

Funk Fest concert, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music by Buffalo performers Unity Band and the Universal Funk Band.