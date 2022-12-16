Celebration, disappointment over NY puppy mill bill in Western New York

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday she has signed a bill to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores.

The governor said the bill, sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris (D -12th District), aims to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders. It will go into place in 2024 and will allow pet stores to host adoption services in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations.

For some, this is a celebration.

"It's a wonderful day for all animals," Julie Starr, founder and president of Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, said.

For others, there is disappointment.

"It just has a lot of unintended consequences," David Boelkes, owner and CEO of Barking Boutique in Tonawanda, said.

"Pet stores taking these puppy mill dogs they come from high breeding facilities the welfare of the mom, the puppies is generally not taken into consideration," Starr said.

But some pet shops are concerned this will now bring their store to an end.

"Really it's only going to allow puppy mills to flourish because now they're gonna sell them online and consumers don't have a choice somewhere where they do it responsibly," Boelkes said.

He feels the bill unfairly targets businesses like his.

"No one wants to see a puppy mill existing you know where they stack cages and that's what we really want to close down and we try to do that responsibly by working with good breeders so that way people come to us instead of going to those backyard breeders online," he said.

Boelkes said at his shop, they want to be as transparent as possible with the customer looking to get a pup. He said they personally meet the breeders and the parents of the dogs.

"So from start to finish getting those dogs. We have our eyes exactly on what's going on for years. All of them received veterinary care. They all have indoor outdoor access 24/7," he said.

For Starr and Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager with Ten Lives Club, they feel this bill is a step in the right direction.

"The welfare of the animals are not taken into consideration they're not socialized, they're not vetted, they're not cared for. They're really just high speed breeding facilities," Starr said, "And it shouldn't be about the profit it should be about the animal's welfare."

Starr and LaRussa hope this bill pushes people, who are looking to add a new addition to their family, to adopt, not shop.

"Hopefully now those people will come you know to rescue and look to get their forever family members through us," Starr said.

"Any dog breed you want you can usually get at a dog rescue now and same with cats," LaRussa added.

Meantime, Boelkes said they have about a year to figure out what they are doing next with Barking Boutique. He hopes within that time period Hochul can make amendments to the bill.