Celebrating the life and legacy of Father Baker in Lackawanna

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many people are celebrating the life and legacy of Father Nelson Baker.

Father Baker died back on July 29, 1936.

Since then, that weekend is set aside to honor his work and all that he built, including the crowning jewel of his accomplishments, Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

This annual celebration also includes the time honored tradition of dropping loose change on the sidewalk leading up to the Basilica.

About 1,000 people attended Sunday's mass.

OLV also hosted hundreds of young people for World Youth Day.

Father Baker's cause for canonization is ongoing.

He earned the title of venerable from the Vatican in 2011, which is the first of three steps toward sainthood.

