Celebrating successful summer reading program in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Learning never ended for many children in the Buffalo Public School District.

Saturday, the mayor held a celebration in recognition of all students who completed his 22nd annual Reading Rules! kids summer reading challenge.

Students in grades k through 12 were required to read five or more books over the summer and submit a summary of each one.

Saturday's party took place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Reading Rules!" Began in 2001, when Mayor Brown served in the New York State Senate.

It was a way to address the literacy problem here in Buffalo and Western New York.

