Town of Tonawanda cuts the ribbon on Paddock Park and Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new place for kids to keep their cool on hot summer days in the northtowns.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Paddock Park, along with the Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park in the Town of Tonawanda Thursday afternoon.

The spray park is the centerpiece of Paddock Park, which features some 40 spray elements, including a giant bucket that dumps 55 gallons of water.

The park is easily accessible for people of all ages and abilities, and includes things like lockers, lounge chairs, and picnic tables.

The park also includes an ice arena, pickleball courts, a rugby pitch, volleyball courts and a golf dome.

The spray park will be open to residents and non-residents.

Tickets will be sold for two-hour sessions, and you are strongly encouraged to buy tickets in advance, online, due to capacity limits.

While school is in session, the spray park will operate:



Monday-Friday, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be three sessions on weekends: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Summer hours begin June 30: