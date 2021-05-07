GALLERY: Celebrating Western New York moms this Mother's Day 2021

Share Facebook

"My mother is so selfless and kind. Growing up with my 3 brothers, my mom always put us first. All of our friends would even call my mom their mom because she takes care of everyone she encounters with the same kindness. She would give you the last of anything she has. She is not only a light of strength and role model for me, she is my inspiration to help others and start down a path of charitable works for the buffalo community. My mom is the best!"



Submitted by Celina Bryan, celebrating Melinda Bryan Celina Bryan

"You only have 🌹🌹 1 MOTHER 🌹🌹 I ❤❤ & MISS YOU SO MUCH MOM !! 🤔🤔🤔 THINKING OF YOU EVERYDAY !! 💘💘💘💘💘 I LOVE YOU, LOVE YOUR ONE & ONLY DAUGHTER 🌹DEBBIE🌹"



Submitted by Debbie Marguccio, celebrating Sarah Marguccio Debbie Marguccio

"Stacey is a very caring, selfless mom. She is always there when you need her, willing to drop whatever she is doing to help others"



Submitted by Emily Raiport, celebrating Stacey Raiport Emily Raiport

"Loving, caring, hard working mom who deserves the world and more!"



Submitted by Ashley Trainor, celebrating Trudy Trainor Ashley Trainor





Submitted by Connor Cummings, celebrating Lucy Cummings-Pienta

"My mom is my world, she is my forever Angel now"



Submitted by Kathy Smith, celebrating Linda Smith Kathy Smith

