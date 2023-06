BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Western New York is celebrating Juneteenth this month.

One event to mark the occasion is Juneteenth in the Corridor, which is taking place this weekend the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

It's a community event filled with song, dance and storytelling.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery following the Emancipation Proclamation.

Organizers say Buffalo has the second largest Juneteenth festival in the nation.