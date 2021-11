BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The festival of lights is now underway for the local Jewish community.

Sunday marked the first night of Chanukah.

The Chabad House of Buffalo hosted a giant menorah lighting ceremony at the Tops International Plaza on Maple Road in Amherst.

This is one of the tallest menorahs in the country, and all new this year, the festivities included a gelt drop, where chocolate Chanukah coins were dropped from a fire ladder for the kids.

Chanukah last for 8 days and nights.