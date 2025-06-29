Celebrating cultural diversity on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The summer festival season keeps rolling here in Buffalo.

The annual Taste of Diversity is taking place this weekend In the heart of the city's West Side at Grant Street and Lafayette.

It features plenty of food, live music and dance, representing Western New York's many ethnic and cultural communities.

Since its inception the Tatse of Diversity Festival has been a grassroots effort, and continues to be managed by members of the community.

The mission here is to promote inclusion, and to enhance the quality of life on Buffalo's West Side.