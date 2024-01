BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — February is right around the corner, which means Thursday will mark the start of Black History Month.

To help kick things off, Princessa Williams launched Harmony in Hues on Sunday.

It's an exhibit showcasing 21 black artists at her art gallery and studio on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

She says each artist is bringing their own unique style to the showing.

The exhibit runs through March 15.

It's free and is open to everyone.