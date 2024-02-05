Celebrating Black History Month at Canalside

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — They're celebrating Black History Month on Buffalo's waterfront.

Each week a black-owned business will be hosting a pop up at the ice at Canalside, and on Sundays in February, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to local organizations dedicated to the advancement of Buffalo's black community.

Canalside officials say they are committed to helping those in our community and empowering those who in the past have been wronged.

You can also donate a piece of winter clothing will receive a free skate rental.