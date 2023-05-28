Celebrating Black Birders Week in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This week marks the 4th annual Black Birders Week.

Marcus Rosten led Sunday morning's bird-watching event at Red Jacket Riverfront Park here in Buffalo.

He says this annual event started back in 2020, when a black man was harassed by a white woman in New York City's Central Park while he was out watching birds.

So Rosten says this initiative is important because it brings more awareness to black birders and black people out in nature.

Rosten says he hopes this week encourages nature enthusiasts to get together to form a stronger community and increase awareness.

There will also be panel discussions and bird walks later in week for the annual celebration.

