BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst Police Department celebrated one-hundred years of service Saturday.

The department held a community event at its headquarters on John James Audubon Parkway.

The celebration included tours of the department, police vehicles and SWAT displays.

There was food, games and face painting as well.

The department also buried a time capsule filled with a challenge coin, uniform shirt, a badge, and letters from state and local leaders.