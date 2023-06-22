BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Celebrating 48 years of theater, the stage is set for this years Shakespeare in Delaware Park. The executive director said this is a community tradition that is held close to many peoples heart.

When is it?



Measure for Measure will be performed June 22nd to July 16th starting at 7:15 every evening.

Romeo and Juliet will be performed July 27th to August 20th starting at 7:15 every evening.

Where is the stage?

As you enter Delaware Park near the Park Rose Garden - the Shakespeare in Delaware Park stage is right behind the garden and next to the Terrace.

How much is it to attend?

Shakespeare in Delaware Park is a free event for all performances.

Need more information?

For more about Shakespeare in the park click this link.