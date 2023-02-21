Celebrate Mardi PAWs with Niagara SPCA

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Niagara SPCA is hosting a fundraiser in time for Mardi Gras, named Mardi PAWS, where the public can adopt animals, be entertained and enjoy food at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls from 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Starting at 3 p.m. dogs from the SPCA will be present and available for adoption, during the Mardi Gras themed event there will be everything from fire eaters, psychics, palm readers and the pups will be in a parade.

Food and drinks and music will be playing.

Doors open at 5:30 pm and it will go until 8.

Amy Lewis, executive director of the Niagara SPCA, says these fundraisers are what makes it possible for the shelter to be a no-kill shelter for animals.

"We had to send a dog to Cornell because we were not sure what was wrong with her here and thats all really really expensive. The more patronage, the more support, the more donations, the more attendance at these events— the more we can help animals," said Lewis.

These fundraisers help support SPCA's and also bring a little peace to animals in need.

"We are necessary but we even admit, sheltering dogs in kennels is not the best, they are meant to be in homes with families. So anything we can do or the public can do to get them into homes we gratefully appreciate it," said Lewis.

You can buy tickets here.

