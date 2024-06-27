CDC warning Americans about increased risk of Dengue Virus infections

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The CDC is warning Americans about an increased risk of Dengue Virus infections, as cases of the mosquito-borne disease have reached a record high in the Americas.

New York as a whole has had more than 130 reported cases so far this year, with one to four cases reported in Allegany and Erie counties. However, the CDC reports that infections in New York were caught outside of the state where the disease is more common.

The CDC reports around 1,500 cases in Puerto Rico, where there's been a public health emergency. Brazil has one of the highest number of cases globally.

CDC data shows people are being infected in parts of Florida and the Virgin Islands.

More than 7.5 million dengue cases and over 3, 000 dengue-related deaths have been reported since the start of 2024. That data is from 73 countries/territories.

Symptoms can include a fever, vomiting, aches, joint and bone pain, pain behind your eyes, headache, nausea and low white blood cell counts. Symptoms can start about a week after a person has been bitten, but 40-80% of infections are asymptomatic, according to the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA).

The CDC said that there are warning signs of the disease progressing. That includes:



Persistent vomiting

Fluid accumulation

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Liver enlargement

Tired

Abdominal pain

The IDSA said death rates can be as high as 13% in untreated patients.

The CDC said the best way to prevent dengue is by using EPA-approved, bug repellent, wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants, and installing screens over open windows.