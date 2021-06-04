CBP seizes over 3,000 pounds of marijuana worth over $6 million at Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over 3,000 pounds of marijuana worth over $6 million in a 24-hour period at the Port of Buffalo.

Officials say on June 2 CBP officers assigned to the Lewiston Bridge selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as “paper” for additional examination. The examination revealed anomalies in the trailer. Vacuum-sealed packages were found inside boxes after a physical inspection and the contents field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana. 1,275 packages of marijuana were seized with an estimated street value of $2.8 million dollars.

CBP says earlier in the week, 1,663 pounds of marijuana was discovered at the Peace Bridge in a commercial shipment also manifested as “paper”.

“The Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo continue to demonstrate their steadfast dedication to intercepting illegal contraband,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “I am proud of their commitment to secure our border and the excellent collaboration we have with our partners at HSI.”

“HSI stands with our CBP partners to interdict and eliminate the flow of illegal drugs entering into our ports of entry,” said Matthew Scarpino, Deputy Special Agent in Charge of HSI Buffalo. “HSI will continue to investigate these significant seizures to diminish these transnational threats.”