CBP: Child porn convict caught entering U.S. at Peace Bridge with meth and fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man on probation for possessing child pornography in Canada is now facing drug charges after being stopped at the Peace Bridge.

Authorities say Eric Hagen, who was identified with a U.S. passport card, attempted to enter the U.S. on Friday morning after being picked up by a driving service in Fort Erie, Ontario. Hagen told officers at Customs and Border Patrol that he was planning to take a bus from Buffalo to California.

The customs agent discovered a "lookout" for Hagen that called for a basic examination of electronic devices for child sexual exploitation material.

According to a Canadian criminal history record, Hagen had been convicted of possession child pornography in St. Catharines, Ontario on June 5, 2024.

Because of the lookout warning, Hagen was sent to a secondary screening, where he told authorities he did not have any drugs or weapons.

During the secondary screening, authorities inspected Hagen's luggage and found four cellular phones, nine hard drives, a laptop and a monitor. Inspectors say Hagen also had a personal cellphone on his person.

Officers say they also searched a second bag belonging to Hagen. In it, they claim to have found materials that were later determined to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A criminal complaint was later filed charging Hagen with violating Title 21 (importation of controlled substances).

