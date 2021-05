BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say Cazenovia Ice Rink was evacuated Saturday night due to higher than normal carbon monoxide levels.

Officials say they responded to a call at the rink just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, eventually evacuating the facility.

Crews then were able to ventilate the rink before skaters and spectators were able to return.

Investigators believe the cause of the higher than normal carbon monoxide levels was due to an issue with an ice resurfacing machine.