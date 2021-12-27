Cautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly ATV crash

HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a deadly accident in the Town of Harmony Christmas night.

Investigators say an ATV with multiple riders drove into a creek around 11:45 p.m. 58-year-old Donna Phelps, who was on the back of the ATV, went missing in the water. Deputies were able to find her when they arrived and took her to the hospital, where she died. Phelps was visiting from Dothan, Alabama.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but was able to make it out of the water.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating that crash.