Caught on camera: Thief steals car left running outside Buffalo pizzeria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A patron of Mineo's South Pizzeria learned the hard way that you should never leave your car unlocked and running while you run inside to pick up your food.

Surveillance video shows a thief driving away in a white sedan that was parked outside the South Park Avenue business around 6:50 Sunday night.

The video shows another car slowing down while passing the pizzeria before briefly stopping next to the vehicle. The driver then pulls over. A passenger gets out of the car, then walks back toward the vehicle while looking at the white sedan and inside the restaurant.

The thief then jumps in the car and takes off behind the car that dropped the individual off seconds later.

"There’s little police can do. They showed up to make a report, and our delivery guy took the customer home," Mineo's posted on its Facebook page. "It’s easy for any of us to make such a decision in a place they feel comfy. So just want to share that this happened in a place we’re glad you feel comfy."

