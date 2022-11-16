Watch Now
Cattaraugus County woman facing rape charge

Handcuffs
Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 16, 2022
LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced a Little Valley woman was arrested and faces multiple charges including rape in the first degree.

The sheriff's office said 40-year-old Deborah Timblin was arrested following an investigation and charged with:

  • First-degree rape
  • First-degree course sexual conduct against a child
  • Third-degree obscenity

Timblin was arraigned in Town of Litle Valley Court and remanded to the county jail and will appear in court at a later date.

