LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a text message scam.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, many are receiving a text message that says "Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office shirt $10 OFF ready to order now" with a link included.

The sheriff's office said the text message is fraudulent, it is not currently selling t-shirts and you should not click the link.