Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 12:33:31-05

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new phone scam.

The sheriff's office says multiple Cattaraugus County residents have been contacted by someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office. The caller claims the resident will face federal chargers if the resident does not send them money electronically.

The sheriff's office also provided information on a separate incident in which the caller claimed a resident failed to provide a DNA sample and would face federal charges if they did not send them money electronically.

Police warn this is a phone scam. They say you should not give any personal information, or send money electronically, to anyone over the phone.

